Be vigilant, avoid confrontation: HAF's alert for RSS chief's NYC event

The Hindu American Foundation has issued a crucial safety alert for attendees of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Universal Oneness Celebrations in New York, urging civility and vigilance amidst planned protests by opposing activist groups.

IMAGE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat receives a warm welcome on his arrival, in New York on August 25, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Screen grab

Key Points Hindu American Foundation (HAF) issued a community alert for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York event.

The alert advises attendees to avoid confrontation with activists protesting the Universal Oneness Celebrations.

Hindus for Human Rights and other groups plan protests outside Madison Square Garden coinciding with the event.

HAF urged New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to ensure safety and civil rights for all attendees.

Attendees are advised to be civil, vigilant, and report threats to law enforcement, avoiding altercations.

A US-based advocacy group of Hindu-Americans has issued a community alert for those attending RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's event in New York, urging them to avoid confrontation with activists opposing the programme on August 29, Saturday.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a US-based non-profit, has warned of attempts to disrupt and cancel the Universal Oneness Celebrations, featuring Bhagwat, scheduled for Saturday at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

The Hindus for Human Rights and other like-minded organisations have planned protests outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday coinciding with the event featuring the RSS chief.

HAF's Safety Guidelines For Attendees

The HAF has also urged New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including those attending the event at Madison Square Garden and guarantee everyone's safety and civil rights.

"If you're attending: Be civil, respect everyone's right to assemble, protest, and express their views," the HAF said.

It asked the attendees to be vigilant of the surroundings and report anything suspicious to law enforcement authorities.

"If you feel threatened, leave the area and contact event security or law enforcement.

"Call 911 in an emergency. Avoid confrontations or altercations with anyone making provocative or threatening statements," the HAF said.

It also asked attendees to report hate incidents, threats, vandalism, suspicious activity, or other crimes to security or law enforcement.