B'desh objects to Mamata's 'offer' to shelter refugees

Bangladesh has communicated to India through diplomatic channels its displeasure over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remarks on offering shelter to people in distress from the neighbouring country, saying her comments could create "confusion" and "mislead" the people.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses TMC's Dharmatala rally amid rainfall on party's annual 'Shahid Diwas', at Esplanade in Kolkata on July 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an address at a public event in Kolkata recently, Banerjee, referring to violence-hit Bangladesh, said she would keep the doors of West Bengal open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter. She also posted similar comments from her account on platform X.

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has communicated with the Indian government through diplomatic channels, noting that Banerjee's remarks on social media could create confusion among people, digitalised wire service United News of Bangladesh reported on Tuesday.

"With due respect to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, I would like to say, we have excellent relations with her. We have deep relations. But her remarks created confusion to some extent, and there is scope to be misled. We have given a note to the Govt of India on this issue,” Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya has also posted a video of Hasan's remarks from his handle on X, saying "Mamata Banerjee is a constant source of embarrassment, not just for West Bengal but also for India, now".

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmud has taken objection to West Bengal CM's recent statement on providing "shelter to helpless people (from Bangladesh),” he wrote on X.

Malviya wrote that "foreign policy is not in the domain of States and Mamata Banerjee should know where to draw the line".

Bangladesh crawled back to normalcy on Wednesday after a five-day nationwide violent student protest over quotas in government jobs with rush hour traffic returning to streets in the capital, and limited reopening of banks, garment factories and internet services.

A nationwide internet blackout since last Thursday has restricted the flow of information in the country. Limited connectivity was restored on Tuesday night, with priority given to companies such as banks, technology firms and media outlets.

Mobile phones have started working, but users say the internet is slow, while mobile internet and sites such as Facebook remain suspended.

The curfew was relaxed for seven hours in the capital and in other districts too but the authorities said a strict vigil by army troops and paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) would continue alongside riot police and elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The violence claimed dozens of lives, including that of students, with some media tally suggesting the toll to be as high as 184. Earlier this week, the government set up a judicial investigation into the violence with a high court judge in the chair.