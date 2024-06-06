B'desh, Nepal, Lankan PMs to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have confirmed that they will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the supporters after the NDA wins in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections.PM Modi had spoken over phone with Dahal also known as Prachanda.

Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

India has also invited Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the oath taking ceremony, likely to be held on June 8.

The media division of Wickremesinghe's office said Modi invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. It said Wickremesinghe accepted the invite.

It said Wickremesinghe congratulated Modi on the electoral victory in a phone call.

"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," it said.

Modi also had a phone conversation with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the phone conversation, Modi invited Hasina to attend his swearing-in ceremony and she accepted it, diplomatic sources said.

The people cited above said Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth are set to be invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Modi had a separate phone conversations with Prachanda.

The leaders of regional grouping SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries attended Modi's first swearing-in ceremony when he took the reins as the prime minister after a massive electoral victory for the BJP.

Leaders of the BIMSTEC countries attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2019 when he became prime minister for the second consecutive term.

Though the BJP could not get a majority on its own in the polls, the party-led alliance secured 293 seats out of 543. The majority mark in the Lower House is 272.