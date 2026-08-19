Basit Ali's 100-seat mission: BJP steps up Muslim outreach in UP

Newly appointed BJP Minority Morcha national president Kunwar Basit Ali is set to strategically target around 100 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, focusing on Muslim and influential Hindu communities to bolster support for the BJP ahead of the 2027 state elections.

IMAGE: BJP leader Kunwar Basit Ali (left) being greeted after his appointment as the party's Minority Morcha national president, August 18, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Kunwar Basit Ali on X

Key Points Kunwar Basit Ali, the new BJP Minority Morcha national president, will focus on around 100 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats with significant Muslim, Hindu Rajput, Gujjar, Jat, and Tyagi voter presence.

Ali aims to bridge the perceived gap between the Muslim community and the BJP by promoting government welfare schemes and countering "misconceptions" about the party.

The strategy includes highlighting that Muslims comprise 30-40% of beneficiaries of BJP government schemes, despite being 18% of the population.

Ali plans to address concerns regarding bulldozer action and madrasa targeting, asserting that law is applied equally and legal madrasas are not targeted.

The appointments of Ali and Tariq Mansoor are seen as part of BJP's strategy to consolidate support in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of upcoming state polls.

Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha national president Kunwar Basit Ali on Wednesday said he will focus particularly on around 100 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats where Muslim and Hindu Rajput, Gujjar, Jat and Tyagi voters have a significant presence ahead of the 2027 state polls.

Ali, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha chief from western UP's Meerut, also said that he would work to bridge the perceived gap between the Muslim community and the BJP by taking the "reality" of government welfare schemes to people.

Strategic Outreach in Poll-Bound States

Speaking to PTI, Ali said political issues and social equations differ across states and he would hold a meeting with presidents of the BJP's minority wings in different states to chalk out a strategy. "Initially, our entire focus will be on connecting the Muslim community with the BJP in states where Assembly elections are due in the near future," he said.

Asked about his strategy for Uttar Pradesh, Ali said he would concentrate on 100 seats dominated by Muslim and Hindu voters belonging to Rajput, Gujjar, Jat and Tyagi communities.

He said Muslim Rajputs have a significant presence in western Uttar Pradesh, adjoining Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and areas with Hindu Rajputs also have sizeable Muslim Rajput populations.

"Muslim Gujjars, Muslim Jats and Muslim Tyagis are primarily associated with agriculture and have a strong connection with their land. They can easily build coordination with other communities," Ali said.

He claimed that the social combination of these communities in both religions influences electoral outcomes in around 100 Assembly seats and would, therefore, be a key focus ahead of the polls.

Dispelling Misconceptions and Highlighting Welfare

Ali alleged that "misconceptions" were being spread among Muslims about the BJP and claimed that although Muslims account for around 18 per cent of the country's population, their share among beneficiaries of BJP government schemes was 30 to 40 per cent. "We will take this reality to poor Muslims and break the perception that the BJP is anti-Muslim. We will tell them that the BJP is their real well-wisher, while opposition parties have used them only as a vote bank and never given them their due share," he said.

He said poor Muslims, who had earlier been unable to benefit from government schemes, had particularly benefited under BJP governments. Citing Muslim-dominated seats such as Kundarki and Rampur, Ali said the BJP's message in such constituencies was that its governments had provided Muslims benefits such as free foodgrains and Ujjwala LPG connections that they had not received earlier.

Addressing Controversial Issues

He claimed the BJP's campaigns in Muslim-dominated areas during previous elections had produced positive results, citing Kundarki, Sambhal and Rampur as examples where Muslims had voted in significant numbers for the party.

Ali, who had earlier conducted programmes such as "Sneh Milan" and "Na doori hai, na khai hai, Modi hamara bhai hai" as state minority wing chief, said he would hold meetings in minority-dominated areas of states going to polls in the coming months.

Asked about growing negative sentiment among Muslims over bulldozer action in BJP-ruled states, Ali said the law was equal for everyone but opposition parties portrayed action against Muslims as a Hindu-Muslim issue.

On opposition allegations that madrasas were being targeted, Ali said no madrasa was being targeted and action was being taken against encroachments in accordance with law. "Madrasas that are legal are still functioning and there will be no action against them," he said.

The BJP recently appointed Ali and Tariq Mansoor, a former AMU vice chancellor, as its two Muslim faces in its national team ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, among other states.

Both leaders are from western Uttar Pradesh, and their appointments are being viewed as part of the party's strategy to consolidate support in the region ahead of the state polls.