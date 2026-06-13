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'Baseless': Iran dismisses Trump's claim on attacking Indian ships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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June 13, 2026 15:03 IST

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Iran has strongly refuted US President Donald Trump's 'baseless' accusation regarding an Iranian drone attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the claim aims to divert attention from recent US military strikes that tragically killed three Indian mariners.

Indian ship attacked in Gulf of Oman

IMAGE: A satellite image shows the Indian-crewed tanker Jalveer, which, according to US Central Command, was hit by two missiles fired by a US aircraft, in the Gulf of Oman, on June 11, 2026. Photograph: European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/Handout via Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran's embassy in India has labelled US President Donald Trump's claim about an Iranian drone attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz as 'simply baseless'.
  • The embassy suggested Trump's comments were a diversion from US military strikes that killed three Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman.
  • India summoned the US charge d'affaires twice to protest the 'unacceptable' US military actions against commercial vessels with Indian crew.
  • US forces disabled three vessels—Marivex, Settebello, and Jalveer—claiming they were violating a US blockade of Iranian ports.
  • Two of the attacked vessels were under US Treasury's OFAC sanctions, while another was classified as non-compliant.
 

United States President Donald Trump's claim that Iran carried out a drone attack on Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz is 'simply baseless', the Iranian embassy has said.

The mission also described Trump's comments as an attempt to divert attention from the American military's strikes on merchant vessels in the Gulf of Oman this week that killed three Indian mariners.

"The US president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless," it said on social media.

"It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the US has attacked three Indian vessels in less than a week and killed three innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic," the embassy added.

India's Diplomatic Response

The US president's claim on Friday came hours after India summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and told him that American military's 'lethal and deadly' strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman were 'unacceptable'.

It was the second time this week New Delhi summoned Meeks over the US attacks on three vessels that killed three Indians.

Details of the Attacks

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8.

All crew members were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board. Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked on Thursday.

US Justification and Sanctions

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex and Jalveer 'came from the US Navy'.

Jaiswal said two of the three vessels were subject to sanctions administered by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while another had been classified as non-compliant.

The OFAC is the financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the US Treasury Department, and it acts against vessels involved in violating US sanctions on the sale of Iranian and Russian oil.

The US Central Command said it initiated action to disable three vessels -- Marivex on June 8, Settebello on June 9 and MT Jalveer on June 11 -- saying they were trying to violate the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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