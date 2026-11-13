Police Investigate Death Threats Against Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam

Police in Bareilly have registered an FIR against two individuals following alleged death threats made against Mayor Umesh Gautam, prompting a thorough investigation into the serious allegations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points An FIR has been registered against two persons for allegedly threatening Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam.

The complaint was filed by the mayor's personal aide, Pradyumn Vatsyayan, after receiving calls on November 11.

Callers allegedly used abusive language and threatened to kill the mayor, identifying themselves as Mohit Upadhyay and Sanjeev Agarwal.

The case falls under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation.

Police have initiated an investigation, examining phone calls and verifying allegations made on Friday.

An FIR has been registered against two persons for allegedly threatening to kill Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam, police said on Friday.

Investigation Into Mayor's Death Threats

The case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to criminal intimidation, following a complaint by the mayor's personal aide, Pradyumn Vatsyayan, police said.

Circle Officer (First) Shivam Ashutosh Singh said Vatsyayan, a resident of Gandhipuram in the Izzatnagar area, stated in his complaint that he received calls from different numbers on his mobile phone on November 11.

The callers allegedly used abusive language against the mayor and threatened to kill him. One of the callers identified himself as Mohit Upadhyay and the other as Sanjeev Agarwal, the complaint stated.

The FIR was registered around 11 pm on Thursday, and an investigation has been initiated, Singh said.

Police are examining the phone calls and the allegations made in the complaint. Further action against the named accused will be taken based on the investigation, he said, adding that the allegations were yet to be verified.

The complainant has sought strict legal action against the accused and adequate security for the mayor.

Gautam said that an earlier incident involving death threats through international calls had also come to light. He demanded a fair investigation into the matter.