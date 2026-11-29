A shocking case of alleged two-year sexual abuse by a brother against his sister in Bareilly has led to an arrest, highlighting the critical role of video evidence and social activism in bringing justice.

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Key Points A man in Bareilly was arrested on Sunday for sexually abusing his 22-year-old sister for two years.

The woman provided video evidence of the abuse, recorded using a 'spy pen camera'.

Her parents allegedly confined her after seeing the video and did not take action against their son.

A social activist, Sakshi Mishra, helped rescue the woman, leading to her brother's arrest on Saturday.

A man has been arrested in Bareilly on charges of sexually abusing her sister for two years, police said on Sunday.

The man was apprehended after the 22-year-old woman filed a complaint and presented a video of her abuse as evidence, they added.

Family's Alleged Inaction

Circle Officer Shivam Ashutosh Singh said the girl had initially shown the video to her parents, but they allegedly did not take action and placed her under house arrest.

The woman was later rescued with the assistance of a social activist, Sakshi Mishra, following which her brother was arrested and sent to jail on Saturday, he said.

According to police, the family lives in Buduan district, while the man had been living in a rented house in Bareilly.

The woman and her brother had completed their General Nursing and Midwifery training and were employed at different private hospitals.

Recording The Abuse

The woman alleged that her brother had been sexually abusing her for the past two years, threatening to commit suicide or kill their parents whenever she resisted.

Realising that no one would believe her, she hid a 'spy pen camera' in their room to record the abuse. During Diwali, she visited her house and showed the footage to her parents.

According to the woman, her parents are influential figures in their locality.

She alleged that even after viewing the video, they sent their son back to Bareilly while confining the woman to their home, officer Singh said.

Rescue And Arrest

Following this, the woman managed to find the contact details of a social activist online, reached out to her, and shared the video. The social activist, accompanied by the police, arrived in Dataganj and rescued the woman, police said.