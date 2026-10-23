Bareilly Police Bust Fake Marksheets Racket, One Arrested

Police in Bareilly have arrested a 45-year-old man, Pradeep Kumar Gangwar, for allegedly operating a large-scale fake marksheets and certificates racket, leading to the recovery of numerous fraudulent documents and an ongoing investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A 45-year-old man, Pradeep Kumar Gangwar, was arrested on Thursday in Bareilly for allegedly preparing and supplying fake marksheets and certificates.

Police recovered 27 fake documents, 11 stamps, a cutter, Rs 8,970 in cash, and two mobile phones from his possession.

The case came to light after a complaint from Rahul, who alleged Gangwar took Rs 50,000 for fake BA marksheets and then stopped communicating.

Gangwar was sent to jail on Friday after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery.

Investigations are underway to verify the authenticity of the recovered documents and identify any other individuals involved.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Bareilly for allegedly preparing and supplying fake marksheets and certificates, with police recovering 27 such documents, 11 stamps and other items from his possession, officials said on Friday.

Arrest Details And Initial Complaint

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that the accused, Pradeep Kumar Gangwar, was arrested on Thursday following a tip-off near the railway ground behind Vansh Hospital.

According to police, the case came to light after Rahul, a resident of Punjab's Sangrur district, alleged that Gangwar had taken Rs 50,000 from him on the promise of providing marksheets for all three years of a Bachelor of Arts (BA) course within six months.

When the complainant became suspicious of the offer and sought a refund, the accused allegedly stopped communicating with him, police said.

Evidence Seized And Ongoing Investigation

A search of the accused's bag allegedly yielded 27 marksheets and certificates bearing the names of various universities and educational institutions, including BA marksheets for different years, semester-wise marksheets and certificates for vocational courses, police said.

Police also seized 11 stamps, a cutter, Rs 8,970 in cash and two mobile phones.

The police said the accused could not provide satisfactory information about some of the vocational certificates recovered from him. The authenticity of the documents and the possible involvement of others are being investigated.

The accused's scooter was also seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act for failure to produce the required documents.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to cheating and forgery. Gangwar was sent to jail on Friday, police said.