Bareilly Police Uncover Major Hawala Racket With Dubai Link

Bareilly police have successfully dismantled an alleged hawala racket, arresting two individuals and recovering Rs 35 lakh in cash and fake Aadhaar cards, as investigations uncover a significant Dubai link and potential national security concerns.

Key Points Bareilly police busted an alleged hawala racket, arresting two individuals and seizing Rs 35 lakh cash and fake Aadhaar cards.

The arrested accused, Zameer Ahmad and Jagdish Chotiya, were apprehended during a special drive against illegal activities.

Interrogation revealed a Dubai connection through Ali Zeeshan and a company named KGN used for hawala transactions.

Funds were transferred via token-based transactions and routed to contacts in Delhi, with police investigating potential national security implications.

An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts are ongoing to trace other wanted individuals.

An alleged hawala racket was busted in Bareilly by the police on Sunday and two persons were arrested with Rs 35 lakh in cash and fake Aadhaar cards.

Uncovering The Hawala Network

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya told reporters that the arrests were made by the Baradari police following a tip-off during a special drive against illegal activities.

The accused, identified as Zameer Ahmad of Hajiyapur Chungi in Bareilly and Jagdish Chotiya of Bikaner in Rajasthan, were apprehended during a raid in the Madhobari area, police said.

Two fake Aadhar cards, Rs 35 lakh cash and mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

During interrogation, Ahmad allegedly revealed that he was in contact with a Dubai-based man identified as Ali Zeeshan and that a company named KGN had been opened in the name of one Moin Ali to facilitate hawala transactions.

The office was located on the Pilibhit Bypass Road and allegedly had no legitimate business operations, police said.

According to investigators, funds were transferred through token-based transactions and routed to contacts in Delhi.

The second accused allegedly told police that he had been involved in hawala operations in Bareilly for the past four years and facilitated the movement of unaccounted money in exchange for commission.

Police have named Moin Ali and two Delhi residents, Lalchand and Dhammaram, as wanted in the case. Efforts are underway to trace them.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the arrested accused are being produced before a court for remand, police said.

Arya said the alleged Dubai link and the source of funds were being investigated and that all aspects of the case, including possible national security implications, were under scrutiny.