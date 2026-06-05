Delhi Barber Dies After Brutal Assault

Police are investigating the fatal assault of a 36-year-old barber, Vikas, in Delhi's Holambi Khurd village, where evidence suggests a violent altercation involving individuals known to the victim.

Key Points A 36-year-old barber, Vikas, was fatally assaulted in Holambi Khurd village, outer-north Delhi.

Police discovered blood stains, a broken wooden stick, and a damaged motorcycle part at the scene, suggesting a violent altercation.

A case has been registered, and the victim's brother has named Bablu and Dev Karan, who are known to the deceased.

Authorities have confirmed there is no communal angle to the incident, with further investigation ongoing.

A 36-year-old barber died after being assaulted in Holambi Khurd village, an official said on Friday.

Investigation Into Fatal Assault

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The deceased, Vikas, a resident of outer-north Delhi's Holambi Khurd, ran a barber shop in Vasu Vihar Colony in the area.

Police said they received information that Vikas was admitted to a hospital with a head injury and was later declared dead by doctors. During the preliminary enquiry, police found that Vikas had returned home around 11:10 pm with a head injury. His family subsequently rushed him to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police team inspected the body and found an injury on the victim's head. "During examination of the route between Vikas's shop and his residence, investigators discovered blood stains on the road near a house on the main Holambi Khurd-Naya stretch," a police officer said.

Police also recovered a broken wooden stick and a damaged motorcycle side-view mirror and footrest from the spot. "Blood stains were found at multiple locations between the scene and the victim's house, indicating that a violent altercation had taken place," they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, a case was registered. The complainant alleged the involvement of Bablu, Dev Karan, and some other persons. According to police, the accused are known to the deceased and all belong to the same village. Police clarified that there is no communal angle to the incident. Further investigation is underway, police said.