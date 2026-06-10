Baghpat Triple Murder: Long-Standing Rivalry Ends In Fatal Shootout

A long-standing rivalry in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, tragically culminated in a fatal shootout, leaving a trader, his son, and the alleged attacker dead, prompting a major police investigation and local unrest.

Key Points A tent trader, Sohan Lal, and his son Vikas were shot dead in Baraut, Baghpat, by Varun Lohari due to a long-standing rivalry.

The alleged attacker, Varun Lohari, was also seriously injured during the incident, reportedly beaten by angry locals, and later died during treatment.

CCTV footage shows Vikas fighting with Lohari, and eyewitnesses suggest a second shooter was involved, causing bullet injuries to both Lohari and Vikas.

Police have registered a case against Lohari's associates, arrested one person, and formed 10 teams to find other accused.

The rivalry between the two factions dates back several years, intensifying after a 2015 case and property attachments under the Gangsters Act in 2023.

A person who allegedly shot dead a trader and his son in the Baraut area and was seriously injured in the incident has died during treatment at a hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

Varun Lohari shot dead tent trader Sohan Lal, 55, and his son Vikas, 30, on Tuesday over a long-standing rivalry. Lohari, however, was also injured in the incident and died during treatment on Tuesday night.

Details Of The Violent Confrontation

CCTV footage shows two men firing, during which Vikas was seen fighting with one of them later identified as Lohari. Following the incident, angry locals surrounded the attackers and allegedly beat Lohari, they said, adding that during this, the history-sheeter sustained serious injuries. He died late at night.

Baraut Circle Officer Anshu Jain told PTI that Lohari was brought to the district hospital in a critical condition and was later referred to a higher medical centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment late on Tuesday night. She said his exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report. However, prima facie it appears that he may have suffered a gunshot injury. How he sustained the gunshot wound is still a matter of investigation, the officer said.

Eyewitness said that when Vikas caught the accused, the other shooter continued firing due to which both sustained bullet injuries and later died.

Investigation And Community Response

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said that based on a complaint filed by Lal's family, a case has been registered against Lohari's associates. The police have arrested one person, while 10 teams have been constituted to apprehend the remaining accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two sides had been embroiled in a rivalry for several years. The dispute intensified after a case was registered in 2015. In 2023, properties belonging to the Lohari faction were attached under the Gangsters Act, following which the family left Baghpat and started residing in Dehradun.

According to the investigators, Lohari came to court on Tuesday for a hearing in a criminal case. During this period, the sequence of events allegedly turned violent.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation. The incident led to tensions in Baraut town, prompting the deployment of a heavy police force as a precautionary measure. Traders observed a market shutdown and staged protests following the killings. However, police said the law and order situation in the area is currently under control, and normalcy has been restored.