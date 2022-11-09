News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Barad is 2nd Gujarat Congress MLA to join BJP in 2 days

Barad is 2nd Gujarat Congress MLA to join BJP in 2 days

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 14:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In another jolt to the opposition Congress for the second day in a row ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls, senior MLA Bhagwan Barad on Wednesday resigned as a legislator and primary member and is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Congress MLA from Talala constituency in Gujarat, Bhagvanbhai D Barad, tenders his resignation to Dr Nimaben Acharya, speaker of the Gujarat legislative assembly, Gandhinagar, November 9, 2022. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Barad, who represents the Talala seat in Gir Somnath district, sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and also handed it over to Speaker Nimaben Acharya.

 

Barad told reporters in Gandhinagar that he decided to quit the party after consulting his supporters and will join the BJP without any pre-condition for a poll ticket.

A day earlier, veteran Congress MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathava resigned as a legislator and party member and crossed over to the BJP.

A prominent tribal leader, Rathava is a 10-time member of the legislative assembly and currently represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in central Gujarat.

Rathava had announced that he would not seek a ticket for the next month's assembly elections but wanted the party to field his son Rajendrasinh Rathava from his seat instead.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, the Congress had won 77 seats restricting the BJP's tally at 99 in the 182-member House.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gujarat ex-IPS officer Vanzara launches Hindutva party
Gujarat ex-IPS officer Vanzara launches Hindutva party
Gujarat election dates run into wedding season
Gujarat election dates run into wedding season
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik: 'Modi Is Arrogant'
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik: 'Modi Is Arrogant'
Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat..
Anurag Pushes Bus, Arvind Woos Gujarat..
Tara's Act of Kindness
Tara's Act of Kindness
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
VOTE! Who Will Win The First Semi-Final?
VOTE! Who Will Win The First Semi-Final?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'This is not the BJP that I joined'

'This is not the BJP that I joined'

Guj tribal leader, 10-time MLA quits Cong, joins BJP

Guj tribal leader, 10-time MLA quits Cong, joins BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances