Bar Owner Murdered In Pune Over Six-Month-Old Feud

A long-standing dispute over a bar bill tragically escalated into a fatal shooting in Pune's Shirur tehsil, leading to the death of bar owner Harish Dadabhau Gangawane and the booking of three suspects.

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Key Points Pune bar owner Harish Dadabhau Gangawane was fatally shot in Shirur tehsil.

The murder stemmed from a six-month-old dispute over a bar bill payment.

Three individuals, Rohit Sonawane, Aniket Gavhane, and Aditya Pawar, are booked in connection with the crime.

The incident occurred after a renewed argument and a subsequent attack on Gangawane.

CCTV footage of the shooting quickly went viral on social media.

A man was shot dead in Shirur tehsil in Pune district over an old argument inside a bar, following which three persons were booked, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at 6:30am in a congested area. CCTV footage of the firing went viral on social media soon after. The deceased has been identified as Harish Dadabhau Gangawane (33), who runs a bar in Shirur, the official said.

Escalation Of An Old Dispute

"Some six months ago, Rohit Ravindra Sonawane (26) and Aniket Vilas Gavhane (23) went to Gangawane's bar. Amid a dispute over bill payment, Gangawane assaulted Sonawane and Gavhane," he said.

On Thursday night, Gangawane and the accused reportedly came face-to-face near a Ganesh mandal at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, leading to a heated argument linked to the previous one in the bar, the official said.

A police patrol vehicle passing through the area intervened and resolved the dispute, he said.

"Gangawane later complained about the argument to Sonawane's maternal uncle, who warned the latter to not engage in further fights. After Gangawane left this uncle's house, Sonawane, Gavhane and a third accused, Aditya Pawar, attacked him," the official said.

Sonawane allegedly fired two shots at Gangawane from close range, he added.