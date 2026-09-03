BCI has no statutory power to regulate conduct of students: SC on NALSAR row

The Supreme Court has definitively ruled that the Bar Council of India lacks statutory authority to regulate the conduct of law students, affirming that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of educational institutions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court ruled that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has no statutory power to regulate the conduct of law students.

Disciplinary action against students is the responsibility of their respective educational institutions, not the BCI.

The ruling stemmed from a controversy involving students of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law and the CJI's proposed visit.

The court clarified that the BCI cannot exercise regulatory control over individuals before they become enrolled advocates.

Two BCI notifications related to the NALSAR row, which had faced widespread criticism, were set aside by the bench.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Bar Council of India has no statutory power to regulate the conduct of law students, observing that it was for educational institutions to take action against students in accordance with their own regulatory norms.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while dealing with the controversy arising out of the BCI's action against students of Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law over their objections to the CJI's proposed participation in the university's convocation.

It set aside two notifications issued by the BCI in connection with the NALSAR row, even though both were withdrawn within hours of their issuance following widespread criticism.

Supreme Court Clarifies BCI's Regulatory Scope

The bench made it clear that the BCI could not exercise regulatory control over students before they became advocates and came within the statutory framework governing the legal profession.

It said any action against students for their conduct was a matter for the educational institution concerned to consider under its own rules and regulations.

The controversy had erupted on August 14 after the BCI directed state bar councils not to enrol NALSAR's 2026 graduates as advocates until further orders over allegations relating to a campaign against CJI Kant's proposed visit to the university.

When the matter was mentioned before the Supreme Court, the CJI had strongly disapproved of the BCI's intervention, saying, "It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they (BCI) to interfere? This is totally uncalled for".