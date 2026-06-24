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UP authorities demolish banquet hall after beef served at wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt June 24, 2026 11:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Uttar Pradesh authorities have begun demolishing an illegally constructed banquet hall in Shamli after allegations surfaced that beef was served at a wedding reception, leading to multiple arrests and a car seizure.

Beef

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Andrew Winning/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shamli authorities initiated demolition of Mughal Banquet Hall in Kairana.
  • The banquet hall was sealed as an "illegally" constructed structure.
  • Beef was allegedly served at a wedding reception held at the venue on June 18.
  • Four individuals, including the groom, his uncle, the hall owner, and a cook, have been arrested.
  • A car allegedly used for transporting the beef, reportedly from a stray cow, was seized.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district have initiated proceedings to demolish an "illegally" constructed banquet hall where beef was allegedly served at a wedding reception, the officials said on June 24.

Jagdev Singh, junior engineer, Shamli Development Authority, told reporters that Mughal Banquet Hall in Kairana was sealed after a notice was served to its owner asking why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished. "The owner failed to submit a reply to the notice, following which further proceedings were initiated," Singh said.

 

Arrests Made In Beef Serving Case

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the case -- groom Farman, his uncle Salman, banquet hall owner Anees Ahmad and cook Khalil. A car that was allegedly gifted to the groom and used for transportation of the beef has also been seized.

According to the police, action was initiated following a tip-off that beef was being served at a reception held at the Mughal Banquet Hall on June 18. Investigators alleged that the meat was obtained after slaughtering a stray cow.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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