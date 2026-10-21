Rs 49 Lakh Banned Tobacco Seized In Palghar

Palghar police have made a significant seizure of banned tobacco products and pan masala worth Rs 49.24 lakh from a tempo, leading to the arrest of the driver and highlighting ongoing efforts against illegal trade in Maharashtra.

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Key Points Palghar police seized banned tobacco products and pan masala worth Rs 49.24 lakh on Wednesday.

The seizure occurred after intercepting a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border on Monday.

The contraband was discovered hidden behind an electrical goods consignment during a thorough check.

The tempo driver, Rinku Naresh Yadav, a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

A case has been registered against the driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Police have seized banned tobacco products and pan masala valued at Rs 49.24 lakh from a tempo in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested the vehicle's driver, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near the Maharashtra-Gujarat border on Monday.

During the preliminary inspection, the tempo's front portion appeared to be loaded with electrical goods. However, upon thoroughly checking behind the electrical consignment, the police found a large stock of saffron-laced pan masala and tobacco products, which are banned in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

The contraband, valued at Rs 49,24,800, was seized and the vehicle was impounded. The tempo driver, Rinku Naresh Yadav (30), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody, he said.

A case was registered against the driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, the police added.