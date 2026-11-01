Major Gutkha Seizure In Thane, Driver Arrested

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has made a significant seizure of illegal gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 42.96 lakh in Thane, leading to an arrest and ongoing investigation into a wider network.

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Key Points FDA seized gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 42.96 lakh in Thane district on Sunday.

The seized products were expired, banned, and improperly packed.

The tempo driver, Liyakat Sabir Ali (39), was arrested.

A search is underway for other individuals involved, including the distributor and transporter of the products.

The interception occurred at Arihant Compound in Bhiwandi area on Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized expired, banned and improperly packed gutkha and pan masala valued at Rs 42.96 lakh from a tempo in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Major Seizure Of Illegal Tobacco Products

The vehicle's driver has been arrested, and a search is on for others involved, including the distributor and transporter of the products, they said.

The FDA sleuths intercepted the tempo at Arihant Compound in the Bhiwandi area on Friday.

The vehicle was found to be illegally transporting large quantities of prohibited tobacco products, a Narpoli police official said.

The police arrested the driver, identified as Liyakat Sabir Ali (39), hailing from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, and registered a case against him and some others for allegedly trying to supply expired, rejected, damaged, and improperly packaged food and tobacco items, he added.