Home  » News » Major Gutkha Seizure In Thane, Driver Arrested

Major Gutkha Seizure In Thane, Driver Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 10:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has made a significant seizure of illegal gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 42.96 lakh in Thane, leading to an arrest and ongoing investigation into a wider network.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • FDA seized gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 42.96 lakh in Thane district on Sunday.
  • The seized products were expired, banned, and improperly packed.
  • The tempo driver, Liyakat Sabir Ali (39), was arrested.
  • A search is underway for other individuals involved, including the distributor and transporter of the products.
  • The interception occurred at Arihant Compound in Bhiwandi area on Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized expired, banned and improperly packed gutkha and pan masala valued at Rs 42.96 lakh from a tempo in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Major Seizure Of Illegal Tobacco Products

The vehicle's driver has been arrested, and a search is on for others involved, including the distributor and transporter of the products, they said.

 

The FDA sleuths intercepted the tempo at Arihant Compound in the Bhiwandi area on Friday.

The vehicle was found to be illegally transporting large quantities of prohibited tobacco products, a Narpoli police official said.

The police arrested the driver, identified as Liyakat Sabir Ali (39), hailing from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, and registered a case against him and some others for allegedly trying to supply expired, rejected, damaged, and improperly packaged food and tobacco items, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

gutkha seizurethane fdapan masala banillegal tobacco productsmaharashtra crime

More From Rediff

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School
The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

Related Stories

Rs 49 Lakh Banned Tobacco Seized In Palghar

Rs 49 Lakh Banned Tobacco Seized In Palghar

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily