Massive Gutka Seizure In Palghar, Five Arrested

Palghar police have successfully seized banned gutka worth over Rs 54 lakh and arrested five individuals in two significant operations across Maharashtra's Palghar district.

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Key Points Palghar police seized banned gutka valued at over Rs 54 lakh in two distinct operations.

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with these seizures.

The first operation in Vasai last week resulted in the seizure of gutka worth Rs 22.67 lakh.

A second operation in Nalasopara East led to the seizure of banned substance worth Rs 31.5 lakh.

Police have seized banned gutka valued at over Rs 54 lakh in two separate operations in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested five persons in connection with the seizure, officials said on Friday.

In the first operation in the Vasai area last week, gutka valued at Rs 22.67 lakh was seized from three vehicles, said senior inspector Rahul Rakh of the Anti-Extortion Cell. Police also carried out another operation in Nalasopara East and seized the banned substance worth Rs 31.5 lakh, he said.

Five persons have been taken into custody in both operations, the official added.