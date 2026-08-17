Bankura death: CJP gives Bengal govt 10-day ultimatum, threatens agitation

The CJP demanded that the government ensure security for the bereaved family and that all necessary sections of law be invoked against the accused.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday gave the West Bengal government 10 days to arrest all those allegedly involved in the death of the father of a party volunteer in Bankura district and demanded a probe into the conduct of police personnel at the local police station.

Key Points CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, who arrived at Karishunda village in Indas in Bankura along with his associates from Delhi, met the family of the deceased and spoke to his son Abdul Hafiz.

He also demanded a court-monitored investigation into the role of police personnel posted at the Indas police station, alleging that the police administration had not adequately supported the family.

The CJP leader said that an international-standard school should be built in the name of the volunteer’s father's name.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, who arrived at Karishunda village in Indas in Bankura along with his associates from Delhi, met the family of the deceased and spoke to his son Abdul Hafiz, whose father allegedly died following an attack at their home.

Ranka also demanded that the government ensure security for the bereaved family and that all necessary sections of law be invoked against the accused.

"We are giving the Bengal government 10 days. All the accused should be arrested and sent to jail within this period, and all necessary legal sections should be invoked against them," Ranka told reporters after meeting the family.

He also demanded a court-monitored investigation into the role of police personnel posted at the Indas police station, alleging that the police administration had not adequately supported the family.

Ranka said the family had declined government compensation and that Hafiz had instead demanded construction of an international-standard school in his father's name at the place.

"He has said that an international-standard school should be built in his father's name. We appeal to the Bengal government to fulfil this demand," Ranka said.

Hafiz, speaking in the presence of the CJP leader, said such a school would be an appropriate tribute to his father and could become a new model of public mobilisation around the issue of education.

Ranka said the CJP would provide financial assistance to Hafiz and announced a statewide "School Thik Karo" (Fix the Schools) campaign.

"If the accused are not arrested within 10 days and our other demands are not met, we will gherao the district administration office and subsequently launch a larger agitation," he said.

Ranka also alleged that Hafiz and his mother were aware of some other suspected persons who had not yet been arrested.

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Shatarup Ghosh, who also visited the family, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its state leadership over the incident.

He questioned the government's claim of having brought in measures to curb criminal activities and alleged that BJP-linked persons were involved in the attack.

Ghosh also raised questions over the condition of the family's house and the road leading to the village, and said the family wanted its loss to be addressed through meaningful support rather than merely financial compensation.

He, however, said the present government could not be held responsible for the alleged deficiencies in the education system as it had been in power for only about three months.

The victim, Janab Mafik, died at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night, two days after the alleged assault.

He had initially been taken to Indas block primary health centre after being found seriously injured and was shifted to Burdwan Medical College on August 15 when his condition deteriorated.

The CJP said its volunteer, Shaik Abdul Hafeez, 25, had returned from Delhi after participating in its nationwide protest on July 19.

On August 13, he visited Karisunda West Para Primary School as part of the party's "School Thik Karo" campaign, intended to document deficiencies in government school infrastructure.

The incident has triggered a political confrontation in West Bengal, with the BJP denying any organisational link to the attack even as police have arrested eight people.

According to the police, the arrests followed a written complaint lodged by the victim's wife, Hasina Begum, at Indas police station on Sunday.

She had named five persons and alleged that 10-15 people were involved in the attack.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday had said three of the five persons named in the complaint had been arrested and five others detained. Police said the complaint was received around noon and all eight accused were subsequently arrested.

They were produced before the Bishnupur sub-divisional court, where police sought their custody. The family has alleged that the deceased was beaten to death during the attack.