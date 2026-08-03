Bankipur bypoll: 'Lalu, Nitish' fail to make impact

Discover how independent candidates sharing names with Bihar's political stalwarts, Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, struggled in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, while Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party secured a significant lead.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party supporters celebrate party chief Prashant Kishor's victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, in Patna on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Independent candidates named Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar received minimal votes in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.

These namesakes of Bihar's former chief ministers failed to cross the 150-vote mark.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was leading significantly, securing over 50,000 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated by BJP's Nitin Nabin's resignation from the Assembly seat.

The Bankipur constituency recorded a lower voter turnout compared to the previous Assembly election.

Two of the most recognisable names in Bihar's politics found a place on the Bankipur Assembly bypoll ballot, but their namesakes ended up as fringe players and failed to make an impact.

As counting progressed on Monday, independent candidates named after former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar struggled to make a mark, with both failing to cross the 150-vote mark even after 24 rounds of counting.

According to Election Commission figures, Nitish Kumar, one of the 25 candidates in the fray, secured 110 votes, while Lalu Prasad received 68 votes.

Prashant Kishor's Dominant Performance

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor defeated his nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party's Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes, the Election Commission announced in evening.

Kishor had taken early lead over Kumar, triggering celebrations at the Jan Suraaj Party headquarters.

The unusual contest briefly brought Bihar's two most recognisable political names together on the same ballot paper, not as rivals of major political alliances, but as independent candidates sharing names with the state's veteran leaders.

Context Of The Bankipur Bypoll

The Bankipur bypoll was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin resigned from the Assembly seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha in April.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal again nominated Rekha Gupta, who had lost to Nabin by more than 50,000 votes in the 2025 Assembly election.

The constituency, with nearly 3.8 lakh eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 34.30 per cent in polling held on July 30, significantly lower than the 41.45 per cent turnout recorded during the previous Assembly election.

While the Bankipur bypoll will be remembered for its political significance, it also stood out for the unusual presence of two candidates carrying the names of Bihar's most prominent political figures.