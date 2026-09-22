Bank blocks widow from deposits, consumer panel orders to pay Rs 14 lakh

A Thiruvananthapuram consumer commission has mandated a cooperative bank to pay a widow over Rs 14 lakh, ruling that an internal enquiry is not a valid reason to deny a customer access to their deposited funds, highlighting crucial consumer protection rights.

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Key Points A Thiruvananthapuram consumer commission ordered a cooperative bank to pay Rs 14 lakh to a widow for denying her access to her deposits.

The bank, Kandala Sahakarana Sangham Cooperative Bank, cited an enquiry against its officials under the Cooperative Societies Act as the reason for refusal.

The commission ruled that an internal enquiry is not a valid reason to deny a consumer timely access to their funds, especially for a widow needing money for medical treatment.

The bank was found guilty of "deficiency in service and unfair trade practice," causing mental agony and financial loss to the complainant.

The bank must pay Rs 13,87,408 with 9 percent interest, plus Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 3,000 in costs, within 30 days.

A district consumer commission in Thiruvananthapuram has directed a cooperative bank to pay over Rs 14 lakh to a widow for not allowing her to withdraw money deposited with it.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the bank to pay the amount to the woman within 30 days of receiving the order dated September 17.

Bank Denied Widow's Withdrawal Request

Kandala Sahakarana Sangham Cooperative Bank had not allowed the woman, Sheeba R, to withdraw her deposits totalling around Rs 13.87 lakh, citing an enquiry against its officials under the Cooperative Societies Act over alleged irregularities.

The bank had declined her request to withdraw around Rs seven lakh from the total amount for her mother's treatment.

Consumer Commission Rejects Bank's Justification

Rejecting the bank's contention, the commission, comprising its president P V Jayarajan and members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R, said an enquiry against the officials under the Cooperative Societies Act could not be cited as a reason for denying timely disbursal of the deposits to the consumer.

The commission said the withdrawal should not have been denied, especially as the woman was a widow and the money was her only source to meet her expenses.

"We find that the enquiry under the Kerala Co-operative Societies Act against the directors and staff of the bank and the consequential departmental directions, if any, to the opposite party bank cannot be attributed as a justifiable reason for the delay in disbursing the amount deposited by the complainant (widow) with the bank," the commission said.

Bank Found Guilty Of Deficiency In Service

It further held that the evidence given by the woman showed that she had suffered mental agony and financial loss due to the bank's actions.

"As the mental agony and financial loss to the complainant was caused due to the deficiency in service on the part of the opposite parties (bank and its Pongumoodu Branch), we find that the opposite parties are jointly and severally liable to compensate the loss sustained by the complainant.

"In view of the above discussions, we find that this is a fit case to be allowed in favour of the complainant," it said.

The commission held that there was "deficiency in service and unfair trade practice" on the part of the bank.

Full Compensation Ordered For Financial Loss

According to the woman, she had four fixed deposits totalling over Rs 15 lakh with the bank. After they matured in 2022, the amounts were deposited in a savings account with the bank.

However, when she tried to withdraw the money, she was not allowed to do so, citing the enquiry.

Following her repeated requests, the bank allowed her to adjust Rs 65,000 against some chit payments and permitted her to withdraw Rs 50,000, the woman told the commission, leaving a balance of Rs 13.87 lakh.

"In the result, the complaint is allowed. The opposite parties are jointly and severally directed to pay a sum of Rs 13,87,408 with nine per cent interest from the date of this complaint, i.e., from 22/02/2023, along with Rs 25,000 towards compensation and Rs 3,000 being the cost of these proceedings to the complainant within 30 days from the date of receipt of this order," the commission said.

It also made it clear that failure to make the payment within the stipulated period would result in the amount, excluding the cost, carrying interest at nine per cent per annum from the date of the order until the date of remittance.