Bank account used in cyber fraud cases, Thane woman kills self

A tragic incident in Thane highlights the severe mental toll of cyber fraud, as a woman committed suicide after her bank account was allegedly linked to multiple online scams across India.

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Key Points A Thane woman died by suicide after her bank account was implicated in multi-state cyber fraud cases.

She received a notice from Rajasthan police and learned about cases in Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Overwhelmed by the prospect of extensive police questioning across various states, she took her own life.

The police have registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Overwhelmed by anxiety after learning her bank account was allegedly used in multiple cyber fraud cases across India, a 38-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence in Thane district of Maharashtra, the police said on August 27, Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Devika Armugam Pandaram, a resident of Sairam Society in Dombivli (East).

Investigation Into Multi-State Cyber Fraud Link

According to the police, officials from the Churu Cyber Cell police station in Rajasthan visited Pandaram's home on August 8.

They served her a notice to appear for questioning in a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, alleging her Bank of Maharashtra account was utilised in an online fraud, they said.

Seeking clarification, she approached the Cyber Crime Department at the Thane Police Commissionerate.

The officials at the commissionerate informed her that multiple cyber fraud cases had been registered against her across several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, the police said.

Panic-stricken over the prospect of travelling to various states to face police questioning, Pandaram used a sharp blade to cut her wrist and throat at around 4 pm on Tuesday, the police said, quoting her relatives.

Relatives rushed her to a nearby private hospital, from where she was referred to the municipal-run Shastri Nagar Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.