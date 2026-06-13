How Police Tracked Down A Bangladeshi National After 17 Years

A Bangladeshi national, Zahid, who had been absconding for 17 years and carried a Rs 25,000 reward, has been arrested in Saharanpur by a joint police and ATS team, highlighting ongoing efforts against illegal immigration and document fraud.

Key Points Bangladeshi national Zahid, absconding for 17 years, was arrested in Saharanpur by a joint police and ATS team.

Zahid carried a Rs 25,000 reward and was wanted since 2009 under the Foreigners Act for illegal entry into India.

Authorities recovered a fake Aadhaar card, a Bangladeshi identity document, and other suspicious papers from the accused.

Preliminary investigation indicates Zahid had been hiding in various states and was in contact with individuals from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Police are actively working to trace other associates who may be involved in similar illegal activities within India.

A joint team of Saharanpur police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a Bangladeshi national carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, who had been absconding for the past 17 years, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Zahid, son of Ahmed Fakir, a resident of Dera Bassi in Punjab and originally from Bangladesh, was arrested near Saifan Pulia following a tip-off, they said.

Long-Term Absconder Apprehended

Police said a fake Aadhaar card, a Bangladeshi identity document and other suspicious documents were recovered from him.

According to the officials, an intelligence unit officer had lodged a complaint on August 8, 2009, alleging that several Bangladeshi nationals had entered India without valid documents and passports with the intention of staying and working illegally. A case was registered at Kutubsher police station under the Foreigners Act.

Police said three accused in the case were convicted, while Zahid, who was out on bail, had been absconding since 2009. Non-bailable warrants had also been issued against him by the court.

Acting on the directions of Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek, the joint team led by Chilkana police station in-charge Vinod Kumar and ATS Saharanpur unit in-charge Sudhir Kumar Ujjwal arrested Zahid on Friday.

During the search, police found a mobile phone containing photographs of an Aadhaar card and other suspected documents.

ATS officials said preliminary investigation revealed that Zahid had been hiding in different states to evade police and court proceedings since 2009. He was also allegedly in contact with people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and other countries.

Police said efforts are being made to trace his other associates who may be staying in India.