Bangladeshi man's links to Nagpur violence being probed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 28, 2025 09:10 IST

A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly staying illegally in the country, and police have begun a probe to check if he was involved in the March 17 Nagpur violence, an official has said.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard as people move along the roads following the lifting of a six-day curfew imposed after violence, in Nagpur on March 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Crime Branch Unit II took Azizul Nizanul Rahman (29) into custody from Dadar on Wednesday, he said.

 

"We suspect he was in Nagpur at the time of the violence. He is a resident of Hasanbaug in Nagpur and had come to Dadar just a few days ago. Rahman, a daily wage labourer, has admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar card using forged documents," the official said on Thursday.

"We are analysing his mobile phone tower location as part of the probe. We have also shared information about his arrest with our Nagpur counterparts," he said.

Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

More than 110 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, including key accused Fahim Khan.

