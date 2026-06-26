Bangladesh turns to China on Teesta: Should India be concerned?

The understanding on cooperation relating to the Teesta may have implications for Dhaka-New Delhi ties given India's sensitivity over the Teesta water-sharing issue.

IMAGE: Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman . Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo/Reuters

Dhaka and Beijing on Thursday agreed to strengthen cooperation on the management of the Teesta and other rivers and signed 13 agreements to bolster bilateral ties following talks between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Key Points The understanding on cooperation relating to the Teesta may have implications for Dhaka-New Delhi ties.

The two sides also reached a consensus on expanding cooperation in areas including Teesta Master Plan, river management, flood-risk mitigation and river dredging.

The Teesta River flows from the eastern Himalayas through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, where it is a key source of irrigation and livelihoods for millions of people.

The understanding on cooperation relating to the Teesta may have implications for Dhaka-New Delhi ties given India's sensitivity over the Teesta water-sharing issue.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Rahman, who is currently in Beijing, and Chinese Water Resources Minister Li Guoying, Spokesman of the Bangladeshi prime minister's office Mahdi Amin told reporters.

The two sides also reached a consensus on expanding cooperation in areas such as the Teesta Master Plan, river management, flood-risk mitigation, river dredging, erosion control, irrigation and inland navigation, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency quoted him as saying.

Later, Rahman, who is on a five-day visit to China, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Great Hall of the People by Premier Li, after which the two sides held delegation-level talks and signed 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), BSS reported.

Rahman is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday before his departure home, Amin said.

During Thursday's meeting with Li Guoying, the water resources minister, Rahman highlighted Bangladesh's ongoing river excavation programme aimed at reducing flood risks, protecting the environment, and ensuring the proper management of water resources and sought China's technical assistance, the BSS reported.

On Wednesday, Rahman told an investors meeting at China's Dalian city that Bangladesh has finalised an action plan, which includes excavation of 20,000 km of rivers and canals over the next five years and improving water management in the Padma and Teesta rivers.

Last month, the Rahman government formally sought China's involvement and support for the Teesta River restoration project when Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited Beijing, the BSS had then reported.

The Teesta River flows from the eastern Himalayas through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, where it is a key source of irrigation and livelihoods for millions of people.

China has for years shown interest in developing the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, located near India's sensitive Siliguri Corridor that connects the mainland with the northeastern states.

Against this backdrop, India in 2024 offered technical and conservation assistance for the Teesta basin, reflecting Delhi's efforts to deepen cooperation with Dhaka on transboundary river management.

Water sharing is a key issue in New Delhi-Dhaka ties.

It has assumed more significance because the India-Bangladesh Ganges Water Treaty, signed in 1996 for 30 years, to govern dry-season sharing of the Ganges river, is due to expire this year unless renewed.

During his meeting with PM Rahman on Thursday, Premier Li called for a closer partnership aimed at long-term economic cooperation, sustainable growth and mutual prosperity between Bangladesh and China, Amin said.

The Chinese side expressed interest in further strengthening political, economic and people-to-people engagement, and reaffirmed China's support for Bangladesh's sovereignty, security and development, said the PMO spokesperson.

Both sides also expressed their commitment to elevating Bangladesh-China relations to new heights through expanded cooperation in development, investment, public engagement, and party-to-party relations, he said.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Premier Li as saying China is willing to work with Bangladesh to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, import more high-quality products, support capable Chinese enterprises in investing, and expand cooperation in emerging industries such as new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and information and communication, Li added.

The Bangladesh PM said that developing relations with China is a priority of Dhaka's foreign policy, adding that his government firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and opposes any form of "Taiwan independence", Xinhua reported.

Rahman, who is also the chairman of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), held a party-to-party meeting with Liu Haixing, minister of the international department of the Communist Party of China, and an MoU was signed between the two parties.

Rahman, who chose Malaysia for his first visit abroad since assuming office earlier this year, arrived in Dalian from Kuala Lumpur on June 22 where he attended the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions organised by the World Economic Forum. He arrived in Beijing by a high-speed train from Dalian last night.