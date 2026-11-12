Bangladesh steps up action against Chinese vloggers over anti-India videos

Bangladeshi authorities have intensified surveillance on Chinese vloggers in Dhaka who were allegedly filming impoverished areas and falsely presenting them as scenes from India, prompting a reduction in their activities following concerns raised by New Delhi.

IMAGE: File image of policemen checking of motorcyclist in Dhaha, Bangladesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chinese nationals in Dhaka have scaled down vlogging activities after increased surveillance by local law enforcement.

New Delhi raised concerns over the use of Bangladesh's territory to defame India through false footage.

Around 150 Chinese vloggers were reportedly filming poor Dhaka areas, presenting them as New Delhi, and making disparaging remarks.

India's ministry of external affairs on November 10 called for action against the vloggers for peddling "false narratives".

Police asked the Chinese nationals to produce passports and visas, and to return to their country after their permitted stay.

Chinese nationals accused of filming poor Dhaka neighbourhoods and falsely presenting the footage as scenes from India have scaled down their activities following increased surveillance by local law enforcement agencies, after New Delhi raised concern over the use of Bangladesh's territory to defame it.

Increased Surveillance On Vloggers

Mohammad Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Uttara West police station, said the activities of the Chinese vloggers have decreased following the intervention of law enforcement agencies, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported on Thursday.

The police and intelligence agencies have stepped up surveillance of the Chinese nationals and began monitoring their activities, he said.

According to reports in Bangladeshi media, around 150 Chinese nationals were operating across Dhaka's Tekpara and Uttara neighbourhoods, livestreaming footage of narrow streets and low-income areas onto Chinese social media.

They introduced different localities as New Delhi and made disparaging remarks about the lifestyle of residents.

The vloggers filmed people's homes and daily activities, sometimes even entering residential premises, without residents knowing where the footage was being uploaded or how they were being portrayed.

It is suspected to be part of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

"There was no police surveillance over their activities. More than a hundred vloggers were making videos like this every day. They also paid Bangladeshi citizens for this work," the Prothom Alo report said.

India Raises Concern, Bangladesh Responds

India's ministry of external affairs on November 10 called for appropriate action against the Chinese vloggers for peddling "false narratives" to defame India.

Following the uproar, the Chinese nationals were asked to produce their passports and visas and explain why they were undertaking such activities while visiting Bangladesh on tourist visas.

They were also told to return to their country after the expiry of their permitted stay, the report said, quoting police.

However, it is not immediately known whether any formal investigation has been initiated into the activities of the Chinese nationals or whether any action has been taken against them for alleged violations of visa conditions.

Residents Report Reduced Activity

Residents say they have not seen any Chinese nationals in Uttara and Tekpara for the past few days.

"I have been at home for two days due to illness. I have not seen any Chinese citizens coming," Md Selim, a resident of Tekpara area, said.

According to rickshaw puller Imamul Islam, a bridge over a canal adjacent to Sector 12 in Uttara was a "hideout" for the Chinese.

"They would videotape us all day and night. They would also videotape us; they would also videotape the passengers. I haven't seen them for a while," he said.