Junior Minister Steps Down After Controversial Drug Den Raid

Bangladesh's junior minister Ishraque Hossain has resigned following a public outcry over an armed raid he personally led on a suspected drug den, raising questions about ministerial conduct and law enforcement protocols.

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Key Points Bangladesh junior minister Ishraque Hossain resigned on Monday following a controversial armed raid on a suspected drug den.

Hossain had uploaded a video of himself leading the raid with a pistol on Saturday, which sparked public debate and questions about a minister's conduct.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reportedly asked Hossain to step down after the incident.

Police stated the minister conducted the raid without informing them in advance, detaining several individuals.

Hossain defended his actions during a press conference, citing his firearm licence and commitment to drug eradication, while criticising media coverage.

A junior minister in the Bangladesh government agreed to resign on Monday after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman asked him to step down following a controversy over his armed raid on a suspected drug den in Dhaka.

"I met the prime minister and told him that, effective from today, I voluntarily seek relief from my responsibilities as state minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs," Ishraque Hossain said at a press conference.

The 39-year-old minister said the prime minister had "kindly agreed" to his request.

The Controversial Raid Video

Hossain had uploaded a video of the armed raid on social media on Saturday. It showed him stepping out of a vehicle with a megaphone in one hand and a pistol in the other, accompanied by several associates in plain clothes, some of whom also appeared to be carrying handguns.

The junior minister had captioned the video, "Ishraque's Action: Drug dens smashed and dealers handed over to the police." It was later deleted after the raid sparked public debate, with questions raised over the appropriateness of a minister personally leading an armed operation.

The video showed Hossain chasing a group of people at a slum near Gandaria Railway Station in his Dhaka-6 constituency, shouting, "Catch them, catch them!"

Some of those detained by his associates claimed they were innocent and pleaded to be released. Hossain was heard saying, "Let police come, then there will be talks."

Police Response And Ministerial Defence

Police later said the minister had conducted the raid without informing them in advance and detained six to seven people before handing them over to a local police station.

"The honourable state minister did not inform us about the raid in advance; we learned about it afterwards," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Masud Rana told reporters.

Gandaria police station officer-in-charge Moniruzzaman Monir said some powder was recovered from the detained people and would be tested to determine whether it was a narcotic substance.

The official Bangladesh Television (BTV) reported on Saturday that Rahman had asked Hossain to resign. The minister initially dismissed the report as fake and warned of legal action against media outlets that carried it.

The Prothom Alo newspaper and several other publications also reported that Rahman summoned Hossain after a Cabinet meeting on Sunday and asked him to step down.

Ahead of Monday's press conference, Hossain wrote on Facebook: "Not minister, but drug eradication!"

During the press conference, Hossain criticised media "narratives" about the raid, saying they had embarrassed his party, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He defended his actions, saying he held a licence for his firearm and had carried it for protection.

Hossain said he wanted to focus full-time on combating drugs in his constituency and other areas and addressing problems affecting people's lives across the country.