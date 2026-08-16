Bangladesh links Rahman's Delhi visit to Hasina extradition demand

Amidst diplomatic tensions, Bangladesh is pressing India to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a demand that is now influencing the potential visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to New Delhi for the upcoming BRICS summit.

IMAGE: Indian high commissioner Dinesh Trivedi calls on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (left), in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 12, 2026. Photograph: Bangladesh PM office/ANI Photo

Key Points Bangladesh seeks a "conducive environment" for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India for the BRICS summit.

A key condition for this environment is Bangladesh's demand for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

Relations between the two nations are strained following Hasina's media interaction in New Delhi and her subsequent death sentence in absentia in Bangladesh.

India has clarified it had no role in Hasina's media event and is examining the extradition request according to legal procedures.

The BRICS invitation was extended to Bangladesh as the chairperson of BIMSTEC, not personally to the Prime Minister.

Bangladesh on Sunday said it wants India to create a "conducive environment" for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's possible visit to New Delhi, local media reported.

The comments came amid uncertainties over Rahman's visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

Rahman met Indian high commissioner Dinesh Trivedi last week, and sought former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition to Bangladesh. But there was no clarity on whether he would visit New Delhi.

Bangladesh's Stance on PM's Visit

"We have made our position clear on this matter. We are of the view that an appropriate environment needs to be created for this visit," Bangladesh's foreign ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper on Sunday.

By an "appropriate environment", Karim highlighted the issue of Bangladesh seeking Hasina's extradition, according to BDnews24 media portal.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have witnessed strain after Hasina virtually addressed the press on August 5 in New Delhi, where she said she is determined to return home in December to put the country on the "right track" by restoring democracy, notwithstanding the risk of facing the threat of imprisonment or a death sentence.

Bangladesh expressed outrage over the media interaction, saying the event had hurt the sentiments of its people and could adversely affect efforts to improve bilateral ties with India. They described Hasina as an "absconding, convicted genocider".

India's Position and Diplomatic Protocols

However, India's ministry of external affairs on August 7 said that it had no role in the media event concerning Hasina and it does not endorse anything said at the forum about the Bangladesh government.

After Rahman's meeting with Trivedi, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said the BRICS invitation was not extended to the prime minister personally, but rather "addressed to the chairperson of BIMSTEC."

BIMSTEC is an international group of seven countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Bangladesh holds the official state chairmanship of the regional group.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs said on August 14: "We have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. We've also extended an invitation to the prime minister of Bangladesh for a visit to India for the outreach session of the BRICS Summit."

The Extradition Demand for Sheikh Hasina

Hasina was ousted in August 2024 following violent student-led protests, and fled to India.

In November 2025, she was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Bangladesh over alleged "crimes against humanity" during the crackdown on protesters.

Dhaka has since been seeking Hasina's extradition from India, while New Delhi maintains that the extradition request is under examination in accordance with applicable law and established legal procedures.

The Bangladesh government maintains that Hasina shall have to surrender and face the law if she returns.