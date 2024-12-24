News
Home  » News » Bangladesh launches $5 billion graft probe against Hasina

Bangladesh launches $5 billion graft probe against Hasina

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 24, 2024 16:19 IST
An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling $5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a media report.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian companies are participating in constructing the Rooppur nuclear power plant which is being built by Rosatom, Russia's state-run corporation, in Bangladesh.

The first Bangladeshi nuclear power plant, the Russian-designed Rooppur, is being built 160 km west of the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

 

Rosatom has refuted the 'provocative statements' in the media about the Rooppur NPP project.

Along with Hasina, her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and Tulip Siddiq, her niece and the UK's Treasury minister, were also questioned, BDNews reported on Sunday.

There are accusations of embezzling $5 billion in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, the report added.

The development came two days after the high court issued a rule asking why the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) inaction over an alleged transfer of $5 billion from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project to a Malaysian bank by Hasina, Joy, and Tulip should not be declared illegal, the report added.

According to ACC documents, the allegations of corruption in the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project were brought to light by Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM).

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 when she fled the country following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime.

Her sister Rehana accompanied her. Joy resides in the US, while her niece Tulip is a member of the British parliament.

Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for 'crimes against humanity and genocide'.

They are also named in multiple murder cases filed in connection with the demonstrations.

Refuting the allegations, the Russian Corporation said that it is committed to a policy of openness and the principle of combating corruption in all its projects and maintains a transparent procurement system.

'Rosatom State Corporation refutes provocative statements about the implementation of the Rooppur NPP project that have appeared in the media,' the statement said.

'Rosatom State Corporation is ready to defend its interests and reputation in court. We consider false statements in the media as an attempt to discredit the Rooppur NPP project, which is being implemented to solve the country's energy supply problems and is aimed at improving the well-being of the people of Bangladesh,' it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
