Bangladesh's vital garment industry faces significant disruption as thousands of workers engage in widespread protests and clashes with police, demanding a substantial increase in their minimum monthly wage amidst rising living costs and economic pressures.

IMAGE: Textile workers protest for higher wages, Dhaka, November 17, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points More than 1,000 paramilitary personnel were deployed on Tuesday as garment workers clashed with police, blocking major highways around Dhaka.

Workers are demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage from Tk 12,500 (USD 100) to Tk 30,000 (USD 240) due to rising living costs.

The protests have disrupted traffic, led to the closure of at least 37 factories on Tuesday, and threaten Bangladesh's garment export sector, the world's second-largest.

A government-formed Minimum Wage Board, tasked with recommending a revised pay structure, postponed its November 16 meeting and will now meet on November 23.

The government announced the new wage structure would be implemented from December 1, with first revised salaries expected in January.

Authorities in Bangladesh on Tuesday deployed more than 1,000 paramilitary personnel as garment workers staged demonstrations and clashed with the police in the industrial belt around Dhaka, demanding higher wages and blocking three major highways.

Police and paramilitary personnel used tear gas shells, sound grenades and batons to disperse protesters who blocked the Dhaka-Aricha, Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways, disrupting traffic and causing long tailbacks.

The demonstrations are part of weeks of intermittent protests that began in late October across Bangladesh's major garment-producing areas.

The workers have been demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage from the existing Tk 12,500 (USD 100) to Tk 30,000 (USD 240), citing rising costs of food, housing, transport and healthcare.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The sector employs more than four million workers and accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's export earnings, with prolonged disruption threatening production schedules, international buyers' confidence and global apparel supply chains.

Escalating Wage Demands And Industry Impact

The paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said it had deployed 42 platoons of personnel in the industrial hubs of Ashulia, Gazipur and Narayanganj. Officials said the personnel were also using drones to maintain surveillance over readymade garment factory workers.

Police said two of the three highways had been cleared, but intermittent blockades continued to cause heavy traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

"We are working to clear the highways and disperse the protesters," a police spokesperson said.

The industrial unrest also affected factory operations.

The police said at least 37 garment factories across the industrial belt were declared closed on Tuesday, while dozens more temporarily suspended production after workers left their workplaces to join demonstrations.

In Dhaka, garment workers gathered in the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police station areas of Mirpur on Tuesday morning and attempted to move towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

Police stopped them and later fired sound grenades to disperse the crowd at around 10.30 am local time, Mirpur police station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said, according to the report.

Widespread Clashes And Factory Closures

In Savar, workers blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the Fulbaria area around 11 am local time, disrupting traffic in both directions. The blockade continued until around 11.50 am, causing long tailbacks and inconvenience to commuters, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Earlier, clashes and chases were reported in the Padmar Mor area of Hemayetpur and the Khejur Bagan and Jamgora areas of Ashulia, the report said.

Workers allegedly attempted to block roads by setting tyres on fire and burning waste, prompting police and BGB personnel to use tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse them, Prothom Alo reported.

Clashes broke out when police and BGB personnel tried to clear the road, with workers allegedly throwing bricks and stones at law enforcement personnel, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The workers later scattered and took positions on nearby roads and in adjoining alleys, where clashes continued intermittently. Some workers also entered nearby factories but reportedly continued work stoppages inside, the newspaper said.

Government Wage Board Deliberations

The protests have centred on workers' demand for a "living wage to survive", with employees saying their earnings have failed to keep pace with inflation and rising household expenses.

The government formed a six-member Minimum Wage Board on November 1 to recommend a revised pay structure following demonstrations in major garment industrial zones.

The board comprises representatives of workers, factory owners and the government and is chaired by a senior district judge.

The board has held two meetings, on November 4 and 9, to discuss the proposed wage revision. It had earlier agreed to finalise its recommendations by the end of November.

The board's third meeting, scheduled for November 16, was postponed at short notice. The Daily Star newspaper reported that the board had cited the illness of one of its members, while officials later attributed the postponement to "unavoidable circumstances".

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the board said its third meeting would now be held on November 23.

The factory owners' representative is expected to present a proposed pay scale at the meeting, while the workers' representative has already submitted a proposal, The Daily Star reported.

The government had earlier said the revised pay structure would take effect from January. However, amid intensified protests, the authorities announced that the new wage structure would be implemented from December 1, with workers expected to receive their first salaries under the revised scale in January.

Broader Economic And Political Ramifications

Bangladesh supplies major international fashion brands, including H&M, Zara and Gap. The sector has also been facing pressure from rising production costs, inflation and intense competition in global markets.

Factory owners have warned that prolonged disruption during the peak production season for spring and summer orders could delay shipments, affect overseas buyers' confidence and lead to cancellations.

The protests turned violent in the first week of November, with demonstrators setting ablaze police vans and public transport vehicles and blocking two major highways.

Ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists also took to the streets in anti-protest campaigns, carrying bamboo sticks to maintain order and resist what they described as "infiltrators".

BNP leaders have accused deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her supporters of trying to destabilise the government through the protests, while the former premier has rejected such allegations in media interviews.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's information affairs adviser Zahedur Rahman had earlier accused Hasina of fuelling the unrest, saying, "Sheikh Hasina will not let the government remain in peace as long as she is alive".

The factory protests have also coincided with political tensions in the country over Hasina's intended plans to return to Bangladesh in December, despite a death sentence handed down against her.

A student-led uprising toppled Hasina's government on August 5, 2024, forcing her to flee to India. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus later disbanded her Awami League party under anti-terrorism legislation.