Bangladesh freezes arrested Hindu leader's bank account

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2024 16:02 IST
Bangladesh's financial authorities have ordered freezing for 30 days the bank accounts of 17 people associated with ISKCON, including its former member Chinmoy Krishna Das, according to media reports on Friday.

IMAGE: Chinmoy Krishna Das. Photograph: ANI on X

Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sent these directives to different banks and financial institutions on Thursday, suspending all types of transactions in these accounts for a month, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The BFIU asked the banks and financial institutions to send account-related information, including updated transaction statements of all the accounts of all types of businesses owned by these 17 individuals within the next three working days, it said.

 

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday in a sedition case. He was denied bail and sent to jail by a Chattogram court on Tuesday. A lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of the Hindu leader.

Das was a former spokesperson of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh.

