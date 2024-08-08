News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bangladesh cops gradually resume duty after new chief's directive

Bangladesh cops gradually resume duty after new chief's directive

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 19:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Policemen in Bangladesh were slowly returning to work from Thursday in response to the call by the newly-appointed chief, the official media reported, amidst the political turmoil and street violence in the country.

IMAGE: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was recommended by Bangladeshi student leaders as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, meets officials at the Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 8, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on Monday due to student-led protests, several police stations were attacked and set on fire, leading to many officers evacuating their stations due to the threat of more attacks.

 

More than 400 people, including police personnel, were killed in the violence centring the students' movement.

On Wednesday, the newly-appointed inspector general of police, Mohammed Mainul Islam, ordered officers to join their respective units within the next 24 hours.

People from all walks of life, including different political parties leaders and students, are extending all-out necessary support to the returnee police personnel so they can come to their workplaces safely, according to a press release issued by police headquarters on Thursday.

The policemen are returning to their working places from Thursday responding to the call of the newly-appointed IGP, the BSS news agency reported citing the release.

Meanwhile, quoting witnesses, The Daily Star newspaper reported that some police personnel in plainclothes were arriving at Rajarbagh Police Lines, signed in the attendance registers.

However, they are not going to their respective workplaces, such as police stations, due to security concerns.

Addressing a press briefing at the police headquarters on Thursday, IGP Islam said some unprofessional officers did not follow the accepted principles of applying force and violated human rights.

"It is because of them [unprofessional officials] that this ongoing violence and casualties have occurred," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Many police officials have been injured, killed, and tortured because of some unprofessional and overly ambitious officials, he said.

Islam assured that every murder would be properly investigated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bangladesh actor Shanto Khan, dad killed during unrest
Bangladesh actor Shanto Khan, dad killed during unrest
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
BSF foils infiltration bid by Bangladeshis in Bengal
BSF foils infiltration bid by Bangladeshis in Bengal
Olympics: India win back-to-back hockey bronze
Olympics: India win back-to-back hockey bronze
Babita Phogat asks cousin Vinesh to rethink retirement
Babita Phogat asks cousin Vinesh to rethink retirement
When will Hasina leave India? Don't know, says MEA
When will Hasina leave India? Don't know, says MEA
Vinesh awaits CAS verdict for silver
Vinesh awaits CAS verdict for silver

More like this

Son says Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once...

Son says Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once...

Bangladeshis spend sleepless night amid robbery fears

Bangladeshis spend sleepless night amid robbery fears

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances