BAMS Student Dies By Suicide In Meerut Over Exam Stress Fears

A tragic incident in Meerut sees a 20-year-old BAMS student die by suicide, with authorities and family pointing to severe exam-related stress as a potential cause, highlighting the critical issue of student mental health.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points A 20-year-old BAMS second-year student, Aariba, died by suicide in Meerut.

Police suspect exam-related stress as the primary reason for the tragic incident.

Family members reported that Aariba was disturbed about her examination results.

The incident occurred in Meerut's Lal Kurti area, and police are conducting a full investigation.

A 20-year-old BAMS second-year student was found hanging in a room in Meerut's Lal Kurti area, with police suspecting exam-related stress as a possible reason behind the incident, officials said Monday.

Meerut Student's Tragic Demise Under Investigation

The deceased was identified as Aariba, a resident of Jatav Gate area under Kotwali police station limits. She was pursuing Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) in a medical college in Hapur and had recently returned after annual examinations, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light at a house in Bakri Mohalla in Lal Kurti area Monday morning. Following this, the family members informed the authorities.

Family members told police that Aariba had been under stress for the past few days regarding her examination results. They said she was apparently disturbed, fearing her marks might not be as expected.

The family said that on Sunday night, Aariba had dinner with them and later went to her room. When she did not come out for a long time, her grandmother and other family members went to check on her.

After opening the door, they found her hanging from a noose. The family members immediately brought her down and tried to save her, but she had died by then, police said.

Police reached the spot, inspected the scene and sent the body for postmortem. Statements of family members are being recorded and further investigation is underway.

City Superintendent of Police Vinayak Gopal Bhosle said police were gathering detailed information from the family members.

"Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and other facts that emerge during the investigation," he said.