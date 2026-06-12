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Home  » News » Chhattisgarh Police Seizes Rs 10 Crore Ganja, Arrests Inter-State Kingpin

Chhattisgarh Police Seizes Rs 10 Crore Ganja, Arrests Inter-State Kingpin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 12, 2026 18:10 IST

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Chhattisgarh Police have successfully dismantled a major inter-state drug trafficking operation in Balrampur, seizing nearly 2,000 kg of ganja worth Rs 10 crore and apprehending an alleged kingpin with a history of large-scale narcotics involvement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh police seized nearly 2,000 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 10 crore, in Balrampur district.
  • Two individuals, including an alleged kingpin of an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate, were arrested.
  • The consignment was being transported from Odisha through Chhattisgarh to Uttar Pradesh.
  • The arrested kingpin, Lokesh Sharma, was previously involved in a 1,200 kg ganja seizure case last year.
  • Police confiscated the truck, bringing the total seizure value to approximately Rs 10.5 crore.

Police have seized nearly 2,000 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 10 crore from a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district early on Friday and arrested two natives of Uttar Pradesh, including an alleged kingpin of an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate, a senior official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck near Basantpur police station, bordering Uttar Pradesh, at around 3 am when the consignment was allegedly being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker said.

 

Major Drug Bust In Chhattisgarh

Those arrested were identified as Lokesh Sharma (46), a resident of Saharanpur district, and Aamish Ansari (23), a resident of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A search of the truck led to the recovery of 62 packets of ganja weighing a total of 1,941.11 kilograms. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 10 crore. Police also confiscated the truck, worth about Rs 50 lakh, taking the total value of the seizure to approximately Rs 10.5 crore, the official said.

Kingpin's Previous Involvement

Sharma was the prime accused in a previous narcotics seizure case registered by Basantpur police on December 19 last year, in which around 1,200 kg of ganja worth Rs 6 crore was seized from a truck. In that case, the contraband had been concealed beneath coconut husk during transportation, he said.

Sharma is alleged to be the mastermind of a cannabis trafficking network that sourced ganja from Odisha and routed it through Chhattisgarh to various destinations, including Uttar Pradesh. Despite repeated attempts to evade arrest, police had been gathering details about his whereabouts and gathering technical evidence, he said.

During the investigation, police received inputs about suspicious movements linked to Sharma on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following which the latest action was taken, Banker said.

Notably, the trucks seized in both the December 2025 and the latest cases are registered in Sharma's name, he added.

Further investigation is underway in the case, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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