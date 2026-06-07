Court Orders Case Against Five Ballia Police Personnel For Intimidation

A court order has led to five Ballia police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, being booked for criminal intimidation and intentional insult, highlighting concerns over police accountability in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points Five Ballia police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, have been booked for criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

The case was registered following a court order based on a complaint by Mahesh Kumar Ojha.

Ojha alleged police misconduct after reporting illegal land encroachment, claiming a fabricated report and threats from officers.

The accused personnel include Sub-Inspectors Prabhakar Shukla and Pradeep Kumar, a Head Constable, a Constable, and a Home Guard.

Charges were filed under Sections 352 and 351(3) of the BNS, and an investigation is currently underway.

A case has been registered against five police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, posted at Ballia district's Bairia police station on charges of criminal intimidation and intentional insult, following a court order, officials said on Sunday. The case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by Mahesh Kumar Ojha, a resident of Tiwari-ka-Milki village under Bairia police station area.

Police Misconduct Allegations Surface

Ojha said he had lodged a complaint on the IGRS portal regarding the illegal encroachment of a piece of land in the village. Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar investigated the matter and filed a report on October 29, 2025, attaching Ojha's photograph without actually contacting him, he claimed. According to the complaint, when Ojha visited the police station on November 3 last year to complain about the "fabricated" report, the accused police personnel allegedly verbally abused him and threatened to ruin his life by implicating him in a criminal case if he lodged such complaints in the future.

SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh said Ojha had filed a petition in the court, and an FIR was filed on May 24 after an order of the Ballia chief judicial magistrate under Section 175(4) of the BNSS. In compliance with this order, a case was registered on Saturday against Sub-Inspectors Prabhakar Shukla and Pradeep Kumar, Head Constable Jai Kishun Pal, Constable Dharmendra and Home Guard Ripunjay under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, the SHO said, adding that the matter is being investigated.