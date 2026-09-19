Ballia Double Murder: Husband Among Three Arrested

Police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a husband and two others for the brutal murder of his wife and visually impaired daughter, shedding light on a shocking motive rooted in social standing concerns.

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Key Points Three individuals, including the husband, Ramcheez Gupta, have been arrested in connection with the double murder of Manti Gupta and her visually impaired daughter Gauri in Ballia.

The bodies were discovered in Mustafabad village, with Manti found inside the house and Gauri in a nearby paddy field.

Police allege Ramcheez conspired with Chandan Yadav and Dinesh Gupta to commit the murders, reportedly due to concerns over his social standing related to his wife's mental health and daughter's disability.

Evidence recovered includes a heavy cutting tool, Ramcheez's kurta, and Chandan's T-shirt, linking the accused to the crime.

Police on Saturday arrested three people, including an elderly woman's husband, in connection with the murder of the woman and her visually impaired daughter in Mustafabad village under the Rasra police station area, a police official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Kumar Shukla said a joint team of the SWAT, surveillance unit and Rasra police arrested the woman's husband, Ramcheez Gupta (70), along with Chandan Yadav (32) and Dinesh Gupta (35). The three were sent to jail, he said.

Investigation Uncovers Disturbing Motive

According to police, the bodies of Manti Gupta (65) and her daughter Gauri (22) were found in the village after information was received from a village watchman. Manti's body was found inside the house, while Gauri's body was recovered from a paddy field behind the house.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 103(1) of the BNS on September 17 on the basis of a complaint filed by Ramcheez.

In his complaint, Ramcheez said he returned home on the night of September 16 and found his wife murdered and his daughter missing. Gauri's body was later found in the field.

During the investigation, police learnt that Manti had mental health problems and would sometimes wander around the village in a semi-nude state, while Gauri was visually impaired and differently abled, Shukla said.

Police alleged that Ramcheez feared the circumstances were affecting his social standing and had previously said at a local gathering place that he would either kill his wife and daughter or take his own life.

Arrests Made, Evidence Recovered

According to police, Ramcheez conspired with fellow villagers Chandan and Dinesh to kill his wife and daughter around 7 pm on September 16.

After the murders, the accused allegedly placed Gauri's body in the field, cleaned the blood inside the house and spread rumours about the killings in the village, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the three accused at Sidhagarh Ghat on Saturday.

Based on information provided by them, a heavy cutting tool allegedly used in the murders, Ramcheez's kurta and Chandan's T-shirt were recovered, police said.