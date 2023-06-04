News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Balasore accident: 123 trains cancelled, 56 diverted

Balasore accident: 123 trains cancelled, 56 diverted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2023 21:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The railways has cancelled 123 trains, diverted 56, short-terminated 10 and rescheduled 14 trains due to the accident in Odisha in which 275 people were killed.

IMAGE: NDRF personnel during the restoration work at the site of Friday's triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

These trains include those with journey commencing from June 3 to June 7.

The cancelled trains include Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Express, Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, SMVT-Bengaluru Superfast Express, Santraganchi AC Superfast, Purulia-Villupuram.

 

The diverted trains include Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Purushottam Express and Digha to Visakhapatnam Superfast Express.

Trains that have been short-terminated include Falaknuma Express, Baghajatin Express, Balasore-Bhubaneshwar Express, and Jaleswar-Puri MEMU.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that normal train services are likely to be restored by Wednesday.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Around 275 people were killed and around 1,175 injured in the accident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
How 3 trains collided in Odisha: Railways hints at...
Train crash: Morgues struggle with unclaimed bodies
Train crash: Morgues struggle with unclaimed bodies
Odisha train mishap: Main line tracks repaired
Odisha train mishap: Main line tracks repaired
Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar
Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar
On Oppn asking rail minister to resign, BJP says...
On Oppn asking rail minister to resign, BJP says...
Odisha cops warn against communalising train mishap
Odisha cops warn against communalising train mishap
Rohit's advice to India's batters ahead of WTC final
Rohit's advice to India's batters ahead of WTC final
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Odisha mishap: Railways seeks CBI probe, here's why

Odisha mishap: Railways seeks CBI probe, here's why

Train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances