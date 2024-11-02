Balasaheb would have broken Sawant's mouth: Shinde

Condemning Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Arvind Sawant for his "imported maal" remark against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have broken Sawant's mouth.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Shinde also termed Sawant's remarks as "unfortunate" and said that no amount of criticism is enough for him.

"It's very unfortunate. Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable, and no amount of criticism is enough. Claiming to follow Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, their actions reveal their true nature. If Balasaheb were alive, he would have strongly condemned and would have broken his mouth. Their character is exposed by their actions, MVA earlier defamed our women, and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them," the Maharashtra CM told ANI.

A first information report (FIR) was registered in Mumbai on Friday against Sawant for referring to Shaina N C, an assembly elections candidate of the rival Shiv Sena, as 'imported maal'.

Sawant, MP of Mumbai South, claimed that his remark was being misinterpreted, while Shaina, who is contesting from Mumbadevi assembly seat in the city, said it showed the mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Shaina, who was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party, joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena recently.

She is pitted against Amin Patel of Congress in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Reacting to her allegations, Sawant said she misinterpreted the word 'maal'.

"In Hindi, it means 'goods'. I also said our candidate is the 'original maal'. Shaina is an old friend, not an enemy," he said.

"Please understand the motive behind spreading a narrative by bringing out a video clip of a speech made two days ago. In my 50 years of political life I have never insulted anyone," Sawant added.