Rediff.com  » News » Bajrang Dal activists disrupt party in Mangaluru pub

Bajrang Dal activists disrupt party in Mangaluru pub

Source: PTI
July 26, 2022 12:51 IST
Image used for representational purposes.

A group of people, allegedly Bajrang Dal activists, disrupted a party conducted by college students at a pub in Mangaluru on Monday night, police sources said.

The activists barged into the pub alleging that drunk undergraduate students were indulging in indecent behaviour in the name of a farewell party.

 

The activists hurled abuses at the partying crowd and forcibly stopped the party, the sources said.

The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the activists. The students also stopped the party half-way and left the place. The incident occurred under Mangaluru north police station limits.

The police have not yet registered any case in connection with the incident, the sources said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
