Bajrang Bali wasn't with BJP but Congress in K'taka: Raut

A day after Congress' big win in the Karnataka assembly elections, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming that the "Modi wave" is over in the country.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI

"The Modi wave is over in the country and now it's our turn. Now our wave is about to come in the country," Raut said in a press conference in Mumbai.

Hitting out at the BJP, Raut said that the victory of the Congress in Karnataka has opened a door for the party in the whole country and the election results show that dictatorship has been defeated.

"The Karnataka election has opened a door for the party in the whole country, the people of Karnataka have shown how dictatorship is defeated. We thank the people of Karnataka," he said.

Talking about the Bajrang Bali row, Raut said, "Bajrang Bali has definitely participated in the election campaign of Karnataka, but he campaigned with the public, and Congress won, meaning Bajrang Bali was not with BJP but with Congress."

The Bajrang Bali row had taken centre stage during the election campaigns in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls after the Congress announced a ban on Bajrang Dal in its manifesto.

Targetting Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut said, "Amit Shah said that if BJP loses in Karnataka, there will be riots, but after the victory, Karnataka is completely calm and is celebrating. Is the country's Home Minister giving threats?"

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular secured 66 and 19, respectively.