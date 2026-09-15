Bainsla made indecent comments on female biker: Police

Following a viral video, Kalyan Bainsla has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman biker in Gurugram after making indecent comments, sparking concerns about road safety and harassment.

IMAGE: Accused Kalyan Baisla was arrested in Dausa, Rajasthan, September 15, 20256. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Kalyan Bainsla was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman biker with his car after making indecent comments in Gurugram.

The victim, Shivani Chauhan (Sia), alleged she was targeted as a woman and survived due to protective gear.

Bainsla was apprehended in Rajasthan's Dausa, two days after the incident, following a police search.

Police are investigating the role of another person who was with Bainsla at the time.

A case was registered under sections for rash driving and causing hurt, with Bainsla claiming it was an accident.

Kalyan Bainsla, arrested near Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday, passed indecent comments against the woman biker before he allegedly hit her with his car, sending her skidding for metres on a Gurugram road, according to the police.

Bainsla was arrested two days after he allegedly hit the biker riding an Aprilia RS 457 with his speeding Maruti Suzuki Ciaz coming from behind.

Addressing the media, Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said the victim has said that Bainsla passed indecent comments against her before the incident.

The accused will be produced before a court and remand will be sought for further questioning and investigation, he said.

Police Action And Investigation Details

The DCP said that immediately after the video of the incident came to their notice, the police launched a search with the grainy image of the driver caught on camera.

Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia (instagram: rebelwheels_sia_), was riding the bike.

"We came to know that the accused was from Palwal. Three police teams were constituted and he was arrested from near Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday. One more person who was with him at the time of the incident, his role is being investigated. As investigation progresses, we will give further detail," Kumar said.

The car Bainsla was driving belonged to a friend of his, he said.

Victim's Allegations And Accused's Claim

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Gurugram police registered a case at the Sector-56 Police Station.

According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR was originally registered against the driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS.

Bainsla has claimed it was merely an accident.

In a video, Chauhan wondered if so, why he did not stop at the scene after she was hit and thrown to the ground.

She also alleged that she was targeted because she is a woman and she could have died in the incident but was saved by protective gear she was wearing.

Bainsla, a 32-year-old resident of Tikri Gurjar village in Haryana's Palwal district, hails from a farming family. He is married and has two children, said the police.