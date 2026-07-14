Bail to Shiv Sena corporator who thrashed doctors at hospital

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his associates have been granted bail by a Thane court following their arrest for allegedly assaulting medical staff at a civic hospital in Dombivli, an incident that sparked significant public outrage.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three of his associates were arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at a civic-run hospital in Dombivli. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three associates were granted bail by a Thane court.

The incident occurred after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility.

A viral video of the assault sparked widespread public outrage and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The accused were initially sent to judicial custody before their bail application was successfully moved.

A court in Thane district on Tuesday granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and other medical staff at a civic-run hospital a week ago.

Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district, and three of his associates arrested in the same case were sent to judicial custody by the court on Monday after the end of their three-day police remand.

Bail Granted After Judicial Custody

Soon after the accused were sent to jail, their counsel moved a bail application. The court granted bail to the corporator after hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution lawyers, an official said.

The corporator and his aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and nurses at a civic-run hospital in Dombivli on the night of July 6 after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility.

The assault sparked widespread outrage after a video became viral. A case was registered against Mhatre and others on Tuesday night following public outrage and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).