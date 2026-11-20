Baghpat police have apprehended two alleged liquor traffickers and seized a significant consignment of alcohol intended for illegal sale, highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit liquor trade.

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Key Points Two alleged liquor traffickers, Rajesh and Sandeep, were arrested in Baghpat on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Police seized 80 cartons of Old Habit whisky (3,744 quarter bottles) and 47 cans of Kingfisher beer from their vehicle.

The seized alcohol was marked for sale exclusively in Chandigarh but was illegally brought to Baghpat for sale.

A case has been registered at the Chandinagar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act.

One of the accused, Sandeep, was previously booked in another case under the Excise Act at the Khekra police station in 2025.

Two alleged liquor traffickers were arrested here and a large consignment of alcohol marked for sale exclusively in Chandigarh was seized from their vehicle, police said on Friday.

Major Liquor Seizure Operation

The arrests were made by the Chandinagar police and SWAT team during a joint checking operation near Khaspur crossing on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

Police recovered 80 cartons of Old Habit whisky, containing 3,744 quarter bottles (673.92 litres), and 47 cans of Kingfisher beer (23.5 litres) from a Bolero Max crane, he said.

The liquor was marked for sale in Chandigarh only and was illegally brought here to be sold, according to police.

The vehicle, bearing registration number GJ39TA 2613, was also seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh and Sandeep, both residents of Sonipat district in Haryana, Chauhan said.

A case has been registered at the Chandinagar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

They said Sandeep was booked in another case under the Excise Act at the Khekra police station in 2025.