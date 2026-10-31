Tractor-Trolley Dispute Leads To Baghpat Village Clash

A minor dispute over a tractor-trolley in Baghpat's Kheda Hatana village tragically escalated into a violent clash involving stone-throwing and gunfire on Saturday, leaving seven people injured and prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points Seven individuals were injured in a violent clash between two groups in Kheda Hatana village, Baghpat district, on Saturday.

The dispute originated when a tractor-trolley allegedly brushed against a young man, escalating into stone-throwing and gunfire.

One person sustained a gunshot wound, while others suffered injuries from stones, sticks, and iron rods.

All injured individuals are currently stable and receiving hospital treatment.

Police have registered a case, launched raids to apprehend the accused, and deployed personnel to the village as a precautionary measure.

Seven people were injured in stone-throwing and gunfire during a clash between two groups in a village in Baghpat district on Saturday following a dispute over a tractor-trolley allegedly brushing against a young man, police said.

Baghpat Village Dispute Escalates

Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh said the incident took place in Kheda Hatana village under Baraut police station limits.

A tractor-trolley passing along a village road allegedly brushed against a young man, identified as Chhotu, triggering an argument between him and the occupants of the vehicle, Singh said.

As the dispute escalated, members of the two groups confronted each other and began attacking one another with bricks and stones, he said.

Gunfire also took place during the clash, leaving a man identified as Harveer with a gunshot wound. The others sustained injuries from stones and assaults with sticks and iron rods, the SP said.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stable, he added.

A case has been registered, and police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused. Police personnel have also been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, Singh said.