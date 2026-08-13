Badal's attacker from Pune, cites Punjab drug menace as reason

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by a 'sewadar' in a Nanded gurdwara, leading to an ongoing investigation into the motive behind the assault.

IMAGE: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in a Nanded gurdwara.

The attacker, Jaspal Singh, was a 60-62-year-old 'sewadar' from Pune.

Badal sustained minor injuries to his right hand and is in stable condition.

The attacker initially cited anger over the drug menace in Punjab as a motive.

Maharashtra ATS and police are jointly investigating the incident and the attacker's background.

The man who allegedly attacked Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal inside a gurdwara near Maharashtra's Nanded city on Thursday was serving as a 'sewadar' there for the last two years, and hails from Pune, police said.

Earlier, police had said that the attacker was a member of the 'Nigang' order of Sikhs.

Attacker Identified And Background Details

Jaspal Singh, the accused, is 60-62 years old and was serving as a sewadar or volunteer at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, said a senior official.

Jaspal Singh holds commerce and law degrees, and is based in Pune with his family, said Superintendent of Police Rohan, adding that he was staying alone in Nanded.

Investigation Underway Into Motive

During preliminary questioning he referred to the drug menace in Punjab but his exact reasons for attacking Badal were yet to be ascertained, said Nanded Superintendent of Police Neelabh Rohan.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is also conducting a probe into the matter along with the police, he said, adding that the condition of Badal, who is undergoing treatment, was stable.

"We have arrested him and interrogation is underway. We are checking his background....Initially he said he was angry about the drugs (problem) in Punjab. But the exact reason for the attack will come out only after a detailed investigation. We have also not come across any gang connection or criminal background of the attacker," the SP said.

Badal, a former Punjab deputy Chief Minister, was attacked around 1.45 pm at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, about 15 km from Nanded.

He was rushed to hospital where he received two to three stitches on his right hand.