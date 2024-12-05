Badal shooter visited Golden Temple day before attack

The police were keeping an eye on former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura who had visited the Golden Temple on Tuesday too, a day before his failed attempt on the life of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Suspected shooter Narain Singh Chaura being taken into custody after he tried to fire a bullet at Sukhbir Singh Badal, at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, December 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chaura on Wednesday opened fire from a close range at Badal, who was performing the duty of 'sewadar' at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as a religious penance, but missed as he was overpowered by plainclothes policemen.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Wednesday lauded the police personnel, saying their alertness had foiled the murder bid.

He said the police have seized a 9 mm pistol from Chaura.

Bhullar said the police would investigate all angles in the case, including if any organisation was behind the incident or it was carried out to "gain sympathy".

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh said the police were keeping an eye on the accused. "We had covered Sukhbir Ji," he said, adding that the cops had been alert.

Narain Singh Chaura was roaming around here yesterday (Tuesday) as well, he said.

Senior SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia questioned why police did not take action against Chaura who faced multiple cases, many of them serious ones.

"I have shared a video that the accused was in the area since yesterday," Majithia told reporters in Amritsar.

"He was dressed in a cream-coloured sweater yesterday. If the police were so alert, why did they not arrest him? Police were giving him VIP treatment and probably waiting for the bullet to be fired," Majithia said.

The Punjab Police should also tell why it compromised with the safety of Sukhbir Badal by allowing the attacker to approach him and fire at point-blank range, he said.

As other devotees entered the shrine, the shooter slowly walked towards Badal (62), who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulled out a gun from his pocket.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who was standing close to Badal in plainclothes, sensed the threat to the senior Akali leader and pounced on the shooter, grabbed his hands and pushed them upwards after which the attacker was overpowered with the help of other security personnel and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Bhullar said a case has been registered in the matter and investigation was being done from each angle.

"We are deeply investigating the matter. What was his (Chaura) mentality and what did he have in mind? Besides, (the role of any) organisation or political angle behind the incident (will be probed).

"Third is the sympathy angle. We are being asked whether this (incident) was done to gain sympathy. We will deeply investigate the matter in a transparent manner," said Bhullar in reply to a question.

Responding to a question, Bhullar said the security deployment at the shrine was sufficient. Police cannot carry out frisking because religious sentiments are involved, he said.

"Around 175 police personnel led by an assistant inspector general have been deployed at the complex," he said.

Asked whether Chaura came alone, the police commissioner said, "Interrogation is going on and we are also examining the CCTV footage to corroborate to see whether he was alone or somebody else was with him."

"Technical and on-the-spot investigation will reveal it," he said.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla told PTI that more than 20 cases including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are registered against Chaura.

He was involved in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case where he allegedly helped terrorists Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora and two others escape from prison. A native of Chora Bajwa village Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, he has been out on bail.

Chaura had remained in jail in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh, his wife Jasmeet Kaur told reporters at his native place. To a question, she said he had told her that he was going to the Golden Temple. She said whatever he did was wrong.