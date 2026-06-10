Delhi Police Injure Notorious Criminal In Moolchand Shootout

A notorious criminal, Sonu, with 17 cases against him, was injured in a dramatic exchange of fire with Delhi Police near Moolchand metro station, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb crime in the capital.

Key Points Notorious criminal Sonu, wanted in 17 cases, was injured in a police encounter in Delhi.

The incident occurred near Moolchand metro station after Sonu allegedly opened fire on police.

Police had laid a trap based on a tip-off regarding Sonu's movements.

Sonu sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was subsequently hospitalised.

A man with 17 criminal cases against him was injured in an exchange of fire with police near the Moolchand metro station here, after he allegedly opened fire on a police team that had laid a trap to arrest him, an official said on Wednesday.

How The Encounter Unfolded

The accused, identified as Sonu, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the operation and was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Police said they received a tip-off about Sonu's movement and laid a trap in a lane near the Moolchand metro station. When the accused arrived on a motorcycle, the team signalled him to stop.

"Instead of surrendering, Sonu allegedly opened fire at police personnel, prompting the team to retaliate. During the exchange of fire, he was shot in the leg and overpowered," a police source said.

According to police, Sonu is a bad character of Govindpuri police station and is involved in 17 criminal cases. Further investigation is underway.