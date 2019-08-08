Anyone will support you for money: Azad on Doval's Kashmir photos

Last updated on: August 08, 2019 12:08 IST

Reacting to the pictures and videos of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's interaction with locals in Kashmir's Shopian district, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said "anyone can be brought along with money".

NSA Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals. The pictures and videos went viral on social media.

WATCH: Ghulam Nabi Azad's criticism on Doval's Kashmir outreach

"Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money)," Azad said when asked about Doval's visit.

Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence building measure.