Head Clerk Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Kerala

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a head clerk of Ayroor Grama Panchayat in Kerala for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe from a fish trader to overlook an unlicensed business operation.

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Key Points A head clerk from Ayroor Grama Panchayat was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

K A Thajudeen, 50, demanded Rs 5,000 from a fish trader to avoid a penalty for an unlicensed business.

The fish trader's licence transfer application was pending due to technical reasons.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) laid a trap and caught Thajudeen red-handed on Saturday.

The accused will be produced before the Vigilance Court in Kollam.

The VACB on Saturday arrested the head clerk of Ayroor Grama Panchayat for allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 from a fish trader in return for not penalising his unlicensed business, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Case

The arrested person was identified as K A Thajudeen (50), a native of Kureshakkapadi.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, the complainant, a native of Venmony, had taken over a fish-trading establishment operating from a rented building at Thadiyoor, within the Ayroor panchayat limits.

He had applied for the transfer of the licence, which was in the name of the previous operator, to his name. However, the licence transfer was not completed due to technical reasons.

Earlier this month, two panchayat officials visited the establishment and asked the complainant to produce the licence, officials said.

After he explained that his application for the transfer was pending due to technical issues, they asked him to visit the panchayat office.

The Sting Operation And Arrest

When the complainant met Thajudeen at the office, the latter allegedly demanded a fine of Rs 20,000 for operating without a licence and initially sought a bribe of Rs 8,000 to spare him from the penalty, officials said.

The bribe amount was later reduced to Rs 5,000, the VACB said.

Unwilling to pay, the complainant approached the Pathanamthitta VACB Unit and lodged a complaint with its Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The VACB team subsequently laid a trap and caught Thajudeen red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant near the District Ayurveda Hospital at Ayroor around 5.25 pm on Saturday, officials said.

The accused will be produced before the Vigilance Court in Kollam, officials added.