Ayodhya will be BJP's 'Lanka Kaand': Akhilesh Yadav

Amid this battle of division, their 'band of parties, Sangh, Sabha, Parishad, Vahini, and Trust' will now expose one another's secrets, the SP chief said on Ram Temple donation embezzlement.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points He alleges a scam in cash and valuables donated to the Ram Temple, calling it "corruption."

Yadav links the alleged temple malfeasance to the NEET controversy, demanding accountability.

The SP chief predicts internal infighting within the BJP and its allied organisations.

He claims the BJP's "glittering Lanka empire of arrogance" will meet its end.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that Ayodhya will prove to be the "Lanka" for the BJP and the mask of the "devout" will come off.

Lanka Kaand is an important chapter of Ramcharitmanas that symbolises the victory of good over evil with Lord Ram killing demon Ravan.

"The Lanka Kaand of the BJP will take place in Ayodhya itself. The mask worn by these 'daanbhakto' (devotees of charity) has finally come off, because the Lord's divine power has indeed revealed its miracle," Yadav said on X in Hindi, referring to the scam in cash and valuables donated to the Ram Temple.

"Now, the glittering Lanka empire of the BJP's arrogance will meet its end, as well as the 'Lankadhipati' (chief of Lanka) himself," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the ruling BJP used to claim that its office-bearers do not give resignations and are now calling their act of quitting "tyagpatras". This is just the beginning, and an infight is in the offing, he asserted.

"Amid this battle of division, their 'band of parties, Sangh, Sabha, Parishad, Vahini, and Trust' will now expose one another's secrets. The borders ought to be sealed before they can flee in different directions with their 'sacks and bags' stuffed with stolen loot," he said. Yadav said the 'BJP gang' will not be able to escape "God's audit."

"NEET students are saying that since resignations have already begun, the 'Leakaadhipat' (King of Leaks) should be made to resign as well," he said.

In another post on X, Yadav asked, "What is the point of studying mathematics when the counting itself is rigged. Gold and silver are short-weighted, and jewellery is stolen?" It is not merely a case of darkness beneath the lamp; it is an abyss filled with the pitch-black darkness of corruption, he said on the temple malfeasance.

The SP chief said he had foretold that the "theft" at the grand temple would be exposed.

"Those who looted 17 times have been infamous in history for centuries. Those who looted 70 times in just 40 days will be recorded in black letters in history (infamy)," he said, in an apparent sally at the BJP.

"Think about this: Those who have committed such a massive theft in mere seven weeks, how much must they have stolen over all these years? How much did they share among themselves, how much did they quietly stash away or cover up, and how much did they pass on to their leader? Absolutely reprehensible!" Yadav added.